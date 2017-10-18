Lana Del Rey's Song Cola Might Be About Harvey Weinstein!

Art imitating life??

According to a Page Six source, Lana Del Rey's 2012 song Cola — where she brags that her "pussy tastes like Pepsi Cola" — is about Harvey Weinstein, who allegedly tried to pursue her!

The track from her Paradise EP ironically talks about her "taste for men who are older," and she even reportedly makes a dig at his now-estranged wife Georgina Chapman! She sings:

"I know your wife, and she wouldn't mind."

Reportedly, the tune originally featured the line, "Harvey's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy." But when the film producer heard it, it's said he was OUTRAGED! An insider recalls:

"Harvey went bananas and insisted Del Rey change the lyrics, which she did, removing Harvey's name, so the line now goes, 'Ah he's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy."'

And no, Lana never hooked up with Harvey. The singer "rebuffed him, she had a boyfriend."

Del Rey and Weinstein's reps have yet to comment.

