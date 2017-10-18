ICYMI: What If Hocus Pocus Was Latino? Let The Sanderson Primas Show You!

This is SO GOOD!

In honor of the spookiest month, YouTube channel Mitú has gifted us with the treat of a perfecto recreation of one of our fave Halloween classics, Hocus Pocus!

Only this time, the witches are brujas! Because the whole thing is in Spanish!

Let the Sanderson Primas show you how to make the cauldron más magical! Only now we need the rest of the movie remade this way…

Ch-ch-check out the Latino version of Hocus Pocus (above)!

