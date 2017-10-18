Jaime King Calls Out Bob Weinstein For Bad Behavior — And Has Praise For Some Very Brave Women!

Bob Weinstein may be publicly decrying the awful deeds committed by his brother, but it's sounding more and more like he's a creep too!

Not only has he also been accused of sexual harassment, now Jaime King is speaking up about some other bad behavior from the producer.

Related: Lana Del Rey's Song Cola Might Be About Harvey Weinstein!

In a tweet on Tuesday responding to his statements about Harvey Weinstein, the Sin City actress tweeted to Bob:

Bob you called me at home & called me a looser w/ no career threatening me b/c I refused to do Maxim cover for you. https://t.co/t23Xph2Gvi

— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) October 17, 2017

& I truly hope that the properties revert to their rightful owners as you/Weinstein board were fully aware & abusive to actors/filmmakers https://t.co/dtprFwGsQf

— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) October 17, 2017

Sexual abuse is horrific. As is verbal/emotional abuse. So many artists/directors had beautiful films/careers destroyed by WC demands. https://t.co/dtprFwGsQf

— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) October 17, 2017

But shortly after (justifiably!) blasting the shit out of The Weinstein Company, the momma of two spread even more positivity throughout the universe.

After attending Elle's Women In Hollywood event on Monday night, in which both Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspoon gave speeches about sexual harassment and assault in the industry, Jaime told the women she saw there how proud she was of the brave new world they were creating.

She posted to Instagram on Wednesday:

"Thank you for your power, truth, and brilliance. We are coming into a new time. That which is just, fierce, accountable. To all of my friends, the wildly intelligent and beautiful - Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Cicely Tyson, Kathleen Kennedy, Ava DuVernay, Kristin Stewart, Diane Ladd, Tessa Thompson, Riley Keough, Jessica Chastain, Margot Robbie, and everyone at Elle Magazine. Thank you from my whole heart. 🌹 #ellewih"

Dragging for those who deserve it followed by love for those who deserve it.

What a great approach!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: elle, girl power, icky icky poo, instagram, jaime king, jennifer lawrence, jessica chastain, kristen stewart, margot robbie, reese witherspoon, riley keough