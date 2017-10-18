Blac Chyna’s Lawyer Claps Back At The KarJenners For Starting A 'War' Amid New Lawsuit: 'It’s On'

The back-and-forth continues!

As we previously reported, Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian/Jenner clan, claiming they're the reason Rob & Chyna never got picked up for season two from E!. She also hit Rob Kardashian with another lawsuit for battery over an April domestic violence incident.

Then an attorney for the famous fam fired back at Dream Kardashian's momma, claiming she's "violent and aggressive abuser."

Lisa Bloom, the reality TV star's lawyer, is now speaking out about why it's so important for Chyna to sue Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

She told Us Weekly:

"They decided to start a war by trashing her online repeatedly, so it's on… and we are going to vigorously fight for Chyna in this case. Even though Chyna left Rob at the end of 2016, the network was still interested in doing season two of the show. How would these two live separate lives and co-parent a baby? Would they get back together? This is classic reality show material, but the show was killed. Chyna's rep was told it was because the Kardashian family would not allow it to go forward."

They're fucking with this momma's money!!

The celebrity attorney continued:

"It's not just she lost a lot of income by not getting season two or all the other seasons that would've followed, it's the endorsement deals, it's the appearances fees, promotion of her products. This is how reality shows can become very lucrative, and the Kardashian family knows well because they have exploited the economic benefits of reality TV better than anyone … and God bless them for it. I admire their business savvy in doing that, but they know very well how important it is to have a hit show so other things could flow from it. They knew what they were depriving Chyna of."

She even hinted it's "millions of dollars" Blac Chyna could be missing out on because of the KarJenner crew, though she didn't reveal the specific amount in damages the 29-year-old is seeking.

And as for the Rob & Chyna star's battery lawsuit? Lisa explained:

"Frankly, she did not want to go to the police about the father of her baby. She has been attempting to work this out. We thought we had an agreement, but he continued to come after her. It's very disappointing, so she feels she needs to stand up for her rights… and I support her in that."

It'll be interesting to see if Rob's family speaks out again!

Honestly, this is so much drama, they really should have all this on a reality show…

