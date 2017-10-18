Kerry Washington Has Olivia Pope Problems IRL: 'I Know Secrets'

In case you didn't know, Kerry Washington isn't a crisis manager IRL!

Talking to Allure for the mag's November issue, the Scandal star confessed people are constantly coming to her with her problems! And while she may solve them on the show, she can't actually help with their shit off set!

The actress admitted:

"It happens All. The. Time. I mean, part of it is because they know I can connect them to Judy Smith, [the crisis manager] who the role is based on. But people call me to say, ‘I have this problem. Can I talk to you about it?' And I'm like, ‘I don't even want to know! Just skip over me!' But I know secrets."

If they're looking to actually get connected with a crisis manager, those must be some juicy secrets!

And so far, it hasn't seemed like the 40-year-old has spilled any of them!

Kerry did spill some on set secrets about shooting Scandal:

"There's someone who follows me around all day long on the set. Like, literally follows me to make sure there's not a single hair out of place. This is somebody's full-time job. Then someone follows me around to add powder so that I never look shinier than I'm supposed to."

That sounds insane, but guess it's easy to look as flawless as she does when you have a team like that!

She also added how her makeup changes while filming throughout the week:

"Friday night's concealer is very different than Tuesday afternoon's concealer. They get thicker as the week goes on and you get more exhausted."

Dang!!

But at home, the momma of two prefers to go more natural, specifically when it comes to her hair:

"I like to wear my natural texture, especially now because I have children and I want them to know that their hair is perfect as it is. They don't have to change it or straighten it. They can, but they don't have to."

Beautiful!

You can hear more from Kerry by ch-ch-checking her play "Would You Rather" with Allure (below), as well as gazing over her beautiful cover and spread!

