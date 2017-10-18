Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez J.Law Weinstein Taylor Swift Joe Jonas PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, JAY-Z, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Khloe Kardashian, Michelle Obama, Kourtney Kardashian, Jaden Smith, Kris Jenner, Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Reality TV, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Play With Perez >> QUIZ: Which Celebrity Family Should YOU Go On Vacation With?

QUIZ: Which Celebrity Family Should YOU Go On Vacation With?

10/18/2017 12:21 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsBritney SpearsBeyonceBarack ObamaKim KardashianJAY-ZWill SmithJada Pinkett SmithKhloe KardashianMichelle ObamaKourtney KardashianJaden SmithKris JennerKendall & Kylie JennerReality TVKylie JennerKendall JennerPlay With Perez
no title

Fun, sun, luxury, and oodles of celebrity kids!

While the average American family is probably working/in school right now and daydreaming about their next modest vacation, A-listers are always taking off on a moment's whim. In any season!

Must. Be. Nice~

The vacay envy is SO real with Hollywood's hottest and their youngsters, it got us thinking! Which star-powered family should you vacation with? Take the quiz (below) to find out!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
View Pics »
Next story »
Marchesa Is A Fashion Shit Show…