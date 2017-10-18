Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Beyoncé Weinstein J.Law Taylor Swift PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Kim Zolciak, Sex >> Kim Zolciak Reveals 'Sex, Sex, & More Sex' Is The Key To A Long Marriage!

Kim Zolciak Reveals 'Sex, Sex, & More Sex' Is The Key To A Long Marriage!

10/18/2017 2:43 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineKim ZolciakSex

Kim Zolciak has one thing on her mind!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are about to celebrate six years of marriage, but the momma of six is already sharing the secret to a long, successful marriage!

Spoiler: it's sex — and a lot of it!

Related: Kim Lawyers Up Amid Feud With NeNe Leakes

Spilling her words of wisdom for newlyweds Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir to BET, she confessed:

"Sex, sex and more sex! And communication! Communication is definitely key. Nobody's a mind-reader. But definitely sex! It makes everything better"

You can still watch the reality TV starlet spill all (below):

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Demi Lovato Shares Shocking Before & After Eating Disorder Recovery Photos!
Next story »
Facts Of Life Star Mindy Cohn Reveals She's Finally Cancer Free After 5-Year Battle & Double Mastectomy
See All Comments