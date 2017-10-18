Kim Zolciak Reveals 'Sex, Sex, & More Sex' Is The Key To A Long Marriage!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are about to celebrate six years of marriage, but the momma of six is already sharing the secret to a long, successful marriage!

Spoiler: it's sex — and a lot of it!

Spilling her words of wisdom for newlyweds Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir to BET, she confessed:

"Sex, sex and more sex! And communication! Communication is definitely key. Nobody's a mind-reader. But definitely sex! It makes everything better"

You can still watch the reality TV starlet spill all (below):

@kimzolciakbiermann and her daughter @briellebiermann send #TheWopsters well wishes! Kim also shares her secrets for a successful marriage! 💎💎💎A post shared by BET Networks (@bet) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

