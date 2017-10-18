Live Nation Executive FIRED After Pleading Guilty To Filming Upskirt Shots Of Women

This is messed up on SO many levels.

A London-based Live Nation executive has been axed after pleading guilty to filming women up their skirts during his (then) commute to work. Ewww.

In case you missed it, Andrew Macrae — who was the company's Vice President of Finance and Strategic Initiatives — was caught back in July using a pen camera attached to a briefcase to film up the skirts of female commuters. Unfortunately for Macrae, an off-duty Scotland Yard detective witnessed Andrew as he placed the bugged computer case in between the legs of an unsuspecting victim.

Gross, gross, GROSS! Last week, prosecutor Angela Mehadio told the Magistrates' Court:

"He had a black laptop bag on the floor, which was zipped-up and a black pen with gold trim poking out of it. The defendant seemed to be changing the angle of the bag, which he had placed between the legs of a blonde female wearing a red summer dress."

How awful. After doing this to a victim on a station platform, Andrew (as observed by the detective) attempted to film the female who was sitting in front of him on the train. Thankfully, the Scotland Yard official followed his instincts and intervened. Following Macrae's arrest, the scandalized businessman's home was searched and 49,000 upskirt images were discovered. The cops also found another camera pen and footage of a female neighbor and a house guest. *Shudders*

Mehadio continued:

"He admitted his intention was to film up skirts for personal and sexual gratification, and he intended to upload the films when he got home."

Smh. Macrae, who is married and a father, later pled guilty to SEVEN counts of voyeurism for the purpose of sexual gratification and one count of outraging public decency. Now wonder he was fired!

While Live Nation hasn't said much on the scandal, they did share this with the New York Post:

"Live Nation strongly condemns Macrae's acts and is outraged by his offensive and criminal behavior which has no place at our company, city or the world at large."

Despite being out on bail, Andrew will be sentenced on November 7. We hope Andrew has the book of the law thrown at him — HARD!

