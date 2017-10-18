The back-and-forth continues!

As we previously reported, Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian/Jenner clan, claiming they're the reason Rob & Chyna never got picked up for season two from E!. She also hit Rob Kardashian with another lawsuit for battery over an April domestic violence incident.

Then an attorney for the famous fam fired back at Dream Kardashian's momma, claiming she's "violent and aggressive abuser."

Lisa Bloom, the reality TV star's lawyer, is now speaking out about why it's so important for Chyna to sue Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

She told Us Weekly:

