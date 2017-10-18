Michelle Williams Says She Was 'Suicidal' While Opening Up About Her Battle With Depression At The Height Of Destiny's Child Fame

You never know what someone may be going through.

While cohosting The Talk on Wednesday, Michelle Williams courageously opened up about her longtime battle with depression — which was at its height during her time in Destiny's Child.

The 37-year-old singer revealed she confronted the group's manager (Mathew Knowles) about feeling depressed when she was topping the charts alongside Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland:

"I'm in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression. When I disclosed it to our manager at the time, bless his heart, he was like, ‘You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You're about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?' So I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I'm just tired.'"

However, Michelle's depression continued to get worse "to the point where I was suicidal … and wanted out."

So sad.

The songwriter made a point to say that it is her mission to normalize the conversation surrounding mental illness, as it is often swept under the rug or left unsaid. This is such an important issue, and we commend Michelle for telling her story!

Watch the full clip (below)!

