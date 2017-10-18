Facts Of Life Star Mindy Cohn Reveals She's Finally Cancer Free After 5-Year Battle & Double Mastectomy

Mindy Cohn is a survivor!

After keeping her battle with breast cancer a secret for five years, the Facts Of Life star is finally healthy — and that she's not staying quiet about!

The 51-year-old tells People it all started with a sudden fatigue in 2012:

"I was walking around my neighborhood in Los Angeles and I suddenly got so tired. I just couldn't go anymore. This was before Uber was really a thing, so I texted my friend Helen Hunt and said, ‘Something's wrong with me. I need help.'"

So scary! Sadly, the diagnosis was breast cancer, and the treatments — radiation, chemo, and a double mastectomy — were like fighting back a "siege." Mindy recalls:

"I've always been an optimist, but the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I'd wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn't control any of this. I couldn't fix it."

Mindy had no choice but to step away from Hollywood, where she had been working steadily in TV guest appearances and voiceover roles like Velma on Scooby-Doo.

She spent some time recuperating with her friends Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, aka TV's The Fabulous Beekman Boys, on their farm in upstate New York:

"They are my family. I have my parents, who have always been there for me. And then I have my family by choice, which includes them. We'll be in each others' lives forever."

Awww.

Apparently that family time was exactly what she needed! Because now after five long years, she's cancer free! She says:

"I'm feeling great. And I'm so ready to get back to working. I think I'm a good actress, and I have a lot to offer. I'm excited to see what I get to do next!"

So are we, girl!

