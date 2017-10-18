Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Demi Lovato Beyoncé Weinstein T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Disney, Molly Ringwald, Controversy >> Jeffrey Katzenberg Apologizes For — But Also Denies — Molly Ringwald Quote!

Jeffrey Katzenberg Apologizes For — But Also Denies — Molly Ringwald Quote!

10/18/2017 9:27 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersDisneyMolly RingwaldControversy

no title

Is it too late now to say sorry? It might actually be…

As we reported, amid Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal, Molly Ringwald wrote a revealing essay about her experiences in Hollywood, and indirectly called out Jeffrey Katzenberg who reportedly said (via a Movieline article):

"I wouldn't know [Molly Ringwald] if she sat on my face."

On Tuesday, the former chairman of Walt Disney Studios and CEO of DreamWorks Animation told The Hollywood Reporter he is sorry, but also denies saying the quote as he does "not use language like that."

Related: All 45 Women Who Have Accused Harvey Weinstein So Far

He remarked:

"That Molly Ringwald had to read those words attributed to me and believe I said them is horrifying, mortifying and embarrassing to me. Anyone who knows me now or back then knows I do not use language like that as a matter of course, or tolerate it. Ms. Ringwald, 22 years too late, I am deeply, deeply sorry."

You can read Molly's full essay HERE!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Frank Ocean Defeats Father’s Libel Suit
Next story »
Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Nicholas Brendon Arrested AGAIN After Allegedly Dragging His Girlfriend By The Hair
See All Comments