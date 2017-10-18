Jeffrey Katzenberg Apologizes For — But Also Denies — Molly Ringwald Quote!

Is it too late now to say sorry? It might actually be…

As we reported, amid Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal, Molly Ringwald wrote a revealing essay about her experiences in Hollywood, and indirectly called out Jeffrey Katzenberg who reportedly said (via a Movieline article):

"I wouldn't know [Molly Ringwald] if she sat on my face."

On Tuesday, the former chairman of Walt Disney Studios and CEO of DreamWorks Animation told The Hollywood Reporter he is sorry, but also denies saying the quote as he does "not use language like that."

He remarked:

"That Molly Ringwald had to read those words attributed to me and believe I said them is horrifying, mortifying and embarrassing to me. Anyone who knows me now or back then knows I do not use language like that as a matter of course, or tolerate it. Ms. Ringwald, 22 years too late, I am deeply, deeply sorry."

