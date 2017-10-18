Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Nicholas Brendon Arrested AGAIN After Allegedly Dragging His Girlfriend By The Hair

Come on, Xander. Not again.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon is in trouble with the law yet again, this time facing charges related to domestic violence against his girlfriend.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, Brendon got into a heated argument with his GF at the Saguaro Palm Springs hotel bar on October 11 which ended with him violently grabbing her by the arm, then jerking her by the hair.

After a hotel worker called police, Brendon was arrested for felony domestic violence, as well as violating a protective order (due to his past behavior, his GF already had a protective order against specific behavior on his part). He got out of jail on $50,000 bail the next day.

For those who haven't followed the beloved Buffy alum's tortured journey, a lifetime of pain has driven him to many relapses with alcohol abuse — but that's absolutely no excuse for acts of violence against women.

Brendon is due to appear in court on November 28.

[Image via Palm Springs Police Department.]

