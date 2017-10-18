Parenting 'Pros' Prince William & Kate Middleton Prep For The Eventual Arrival Of Their Third Little One — Get ALL The Details!

Kate Middleton may be all smiles these days, but don't be fooled!

According to recent reports, the Duchess of Cambridge's third pregnancy has taken quite a toll on the brunette royal. As we previously reported, Princess Kate was forced to miss Prince George's first day of school, as well as other public events, due to her severe morning sickness.

In fact, for the first 14 weeks of her pregnancy, the Duchess was confined to her residency at Kensington Palace. On the 35-year-old's latest bout of hyperemesis gravidarum, one insider told Us Weekly:

"It was a difficult start to the pregnancy…She is feeling significantly better. Especially when you compare to how bad she was at the start. It was a worrying time for everyone."

Nonetheless, Kate has powered through her health problems and taken up public appearances once again. Back on Monday, Princess Charlotte's momma joined Prince William and Prince Harry at a charity event sponsored by the Paddington 2 movie. She also stepped out (photographed above) with the royal princes on Wednesday to attend the graduation ceremony for 150 Coach Core apprentices.

And, now that Kate is somewhat on the mend, the mood about the little one is much more celebratory! Per the report, both George and Charlotte know "Mummy is carrying another brother or sister for them and they're very excited." Not to mention, a family insider claims Wills and Kate spend most of their days answering questions "about the size of the baby and whether it's a boy or a girl."

Oh, and it looks as though the couple are waiting until the due date to learn the sex of their third royal baby! Nonetheless, the unborn prince or princess will receive the best care as it's said Kate's OB-GYN Alan Farthing has put off retirement in order to be there for the birth.

Let us not forget to mention the ultra-exclusive Lindo Wing the twosome have reserved at London's St. Mary's Hospital. However, William and Kate aren't stressing too much about baby no. three's birth. A royal confidant shared:

"They're taking each day as it comes. After you've had two children, the third usually feels like somewhat of a breeze so they're just focused on Kate and the baby's health right now. Everything else can wait."

We hear that!! While the unborn baby will have one of the 22 rooms designated for the Cambridges for a nursery, a Kate insider revealed the newborn's dwelling "will be filled with hand-me-down clothes and George and Charlotte's old toys." LOVES it.

In regards to the help, William and Kate have no plans to add to the already existing staff — which includes nanny Maria Borrallo and a house assistant. A tipster dished:

"At this point, they are extremely capable and confident in their parenting abilities and baby know-how. They're absolute pros."

