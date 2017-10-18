Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Beyoncé Weinstein J.Law Taylor Swift PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Celebrity Feuds, Pussycat Dolls, Robin Antin, Girl Power, Social Issues >> Pussycat Dolls Release Official Statement Slamming 'Prostitution Ring' Claims — And Telling Kaya Jones To Get Help!
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Ed Sheeran Confirms He Cannot Play Upcoming Concerts After Fracturing Wrist
Next story »
Celebrities You Forgot Made Cameos In Scary Movies!
See All Comments