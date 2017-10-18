RHOC’s Meghan King Edmonds Says Stepdaughter Is Suffering From PTSD After Surviving Vegas Shooting

Meghan King Edmonds' stepdaughter Hayley Edmonds is suffering from PTSD after surviving the Las Vegas shooting earlier this month.

While she says husband Jim Edmonds' daughter came out physically unscathed, the Real Housewives of Orange County starlet talked to Entertainment Tonight about her emotional state.

Related: Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr Return To Vegas

Meghan shared:

"She's not good, as you can imagine. She has some PTSD and I think probably everybody [who was] there does. It's the deadliest mass shooting in American history. It's horrible."

The poor thing!

The momma also described how Hayley, who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival with friends, followed her roommate to safety during the shooting:

"She was so lucky to come out totally unscathed, physically, but the emotional and mental healing process will go on for years and years. But we're just so thankful that she just ran. She just ran and ran and ran and didn't stop running. Her roommate actually grabbed her, and was like, 'No, let's go,' ’cause Haley wanted to lay down, but her roommate was like, 'No, we've got to keep going.'"

And the TV personality added how she has even "sought out group therapy":

"I'm really proud of her because I think she's been through a lot in the last couple of years. And a lot of times, it's easier for people just to retreat into their emotions, rather than to feel them and express them. Haley's doing great with this. She sought out group therapy. She said it went really well and she's trucking ahead in life and moving on. I'm really proud of her. She's growing up."

We can't imagine what Hayley or the rest of the survivors and victims' families are going through.

Following the shooting though, she did share a bit of her experience with an emotional post on Instagram:

We're wishing her all the best!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: hayley edmonds, instagram, jim edmonds, las vegas, las vegas shooting, meghan king edmonds, mental health, ptsd, real housewives, real housewives of orange county, rhoc, route 91 harvest festival, sad sad, sin city