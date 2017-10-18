Home Videos Photos Shop
RHOC's Meghan King Edmonds Says Stepdaughter Is Suffering From PTSD After Surviving Vegas Shooting

RHOC’s Meghan King Edmonds Says Stepdaughter Is Suffering From PTSD After Surviving Vegas Shooting

10/18/2017 12:37 PM ET | Filed under: Sin CitySad SadReal HousewivesMental HealthInstagram

Meghan King Edmond's stepdaughter survived the shooting.

Meghan King Edmonds' stepdaughter Hayley Edmonds is suffering from PTSD after surviving the Las Vegas shooting earlier this month.

While she says husband Jim Edmonds' daughter came out physically unscathed, the Real Housewives of Orange County starlet talked to Entertainment Tonight about her emotional state.

Related: Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr Return To Vegas

Meghan shared:

"She's not good, as you can imagine. She has some PTSD and I think probably everybody [who was] there does. It's the deadliest mass shooting in American history. It's horrible."

The poor thing!

The momma also described how Hayley, who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival with friends, followed her roommate to safety during the shooting:

"She was so lucky to come out totally unscathed, physically, but the emotional and mental healing process will go on for years and years. But we're just so thankful that she just ran. She just ran and ran and ran and didn't stop running. Her roommate actually grabbed her, and was like, 'No, let's go,' ’cause Haley wanted to lay down, but her roommate was like, 'No, we've got to keep going.'"

And the TV personality added how she has even "sought out group therapy":

"I'm really proud of her because I think she's been through a lot in the last couple of years. And a lot of times, it's easier for people just to retreat into their emotions, rather than to feel them and express them. Haley's doing great with this. She sought out group therapy. She said it went really well and she's trucking ahead in life and moving on. I'm really proud of her. She's growing up."

We can't imagine what Hayley or the rest of the survivors and victims' families are going through.

Following the shooting though, she did share a bit of her experience with an emotional post on Instagram:

These pictures were taken 6 minutes before the shooting started. I am so unbelievably saddened by this event. You truly never understand until it happens to you and the people you love. I have no words for how traumatizing this experience was for me, my friends and my family. I'll never forget this night unfortunately, but I am so thankful how lucky and fortunate we were to have made it out of there. I've never felt such a feeling as I did knowing I had to run to save my own life. My best friend and I ran while everyone else ducked for cover and we didn't look back. I think that's why we are here right now, alive. We didn't think we just ran and stayed together. I hope I never have to experience such a traumatic moment ever again. The world is a cruel place and I don't even know how to comment on such an unbelievable tragedy. I am so thankful that every single person I knew is home safe and sound now and feel such guilt and sadness for the people who are suffering. I can't help but think my mom was watching over us last night. I have no other explanation for all of us making it out of there alive. I love you all and I am safe and sound with my sister and brother and law tonight who are keeping me company. Wishing nothing but good thoughts for the people who were affected❤️ #prayforvegas #route91harvestA post shared by Hayley Edmonds♡ (@hayleyedmonds15) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

We're wishing her all the best!

[Image via Instagram.]

