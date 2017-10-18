The KarJenners Hit Back At Blac Chyna's Battery Allegations — Claim The Video Vixen Is 'The Violent & Aggressive Abuser'

The KarJenners are pulling out all of the stops for their legal war with Blac Chyna.

As we previously reported, the former video vixen has hit Kris Jenner and Ko. with a lawsuit for reportedly torpedoing her E! reality show. Dream Kardashian's momma is also suing the famous fam for battery over domestic violence claims surrounding an incident with her baby daddy, Rob Kardashian.

While Chyna clearly views herself as the victim in this scenario, the KUWTK brood is moving quickly to denounce the businesswoman's allegations. Specifically, the Kardashian-Jenners have called out Chyna's account of the supposed domestic violence incident.

According to TMZ, the family's side of what went down is as follows…

Rob did NOT beat Chyna during an outburst in April, rather, the mother-of-two got physical with Kardashian during a cocaine-fueled rage. Those are some serious claims!

Per reports, Chyna was actively using cocaine and drinking alcohol 24 hours prior to the altercation. Apparently, the night before the reported drama, Rob and Chyna went to a strip club and the 29-year-old convinced a dancer to come home with them. It's said Chyna and the exotic performer partied all night long as they did coke and continued the TV starlet's alleged drinking binge. The Arthur George designer took care of Dream and King Cairo alone.

Supposedly, Rob confronted Chyna the next morning, kicked the stripper out, and laid into his baby momma for being irresponsible. This set off Chyna as, according to Kim Kardashian West's brother, she hit him, threw objects, and berated him. Rob is vehement that he only defended himself and never struck his (now ex) fiancée.

Kardashian stayed tight-lipped about this outburst during a visit with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services as he was trying to protect his (then) love. A KarJenner attorney, named Shawn Holley, noted in a statement:

"We have witness statements and other evidence which will demonstrate conclusively that it is Chyna — not Rob — who is the violent and aggressive abuser."

Oh snap! Although Chyna's lawyer Lisa Bloom has yet to comment on the violent allegations, she added:

"There's no excuse for domestic violence."

Drama, drama, dramaaaaa. Stay tuned for any and all updates regarding this beef HERE!

