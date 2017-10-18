Home Videos Photos Shop
Selena Gomez Reaches Out To Former Bestie Demi Lovato Following The Release Of Her Revealing Documentary

Demi Lovato has bared her soul in the new YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

Thus, numerous stans have rallied around the hitmaker following the flick's Tuesday release date. And it seems a bestie from Miz Lovato's past is among those vocalizing their support for the chart topper. OBVIOUSLY, we're talking about the one, the only, Selena Gomez!

As the 25-year-old's documentary addresses the former Disney darling's rise to fame, mental health struggles, and addiction battle, we knew fans would be there for the pop star. However, since Demi and Selly's friendship has ebbed and flowed over the years, we weren't sure if Gomez would even acknowledge the film.

Selena buried our doubts dead in the ground as she has ALREADY reached out to her childhood bestie. In the comments section of one of Lovato's promo posts for Simply Complicated, Selena dropped some words of love and support.

Don't believe us?? Ch-ch-check out the evidence for yourself (below)!

selena gomez reached out todemi lovato documentary release day

So sweet! This loving gesture comes only a handful of months after Demi publicly praised Selena's summer banger, Fetish.

Understandably, fans of the two musicians flocked to IG to praise the revival of Delena. They wrote:

"@selenagomez OMG DELENA IS REAL LSNXLQBXNA DELENA IS BACK!!"

"Delenaaaaaaa"

"DELENA FEELS ♥"

"AWWW DELENA LIVESSS"

"@selenagomez delena! In my feeeeels"

Awwww! Long live Delena!

[Image via Instagram.]

