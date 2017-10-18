Oh Hello, Shailene Woodley's Hot New BF!

Shailene Woodley appears to be off the market!

The 25-year-old actress was spotted back in June at a nightclub and then again at a recent game with Fijian rugby player Ben Volavola!

A fan snapped the photo (above) in New Zealand a couple weeks ago, where the Big Little Lies star is filming her new movie Adrift.

Related: Shailene Felt Like 'A Caged Animal' After Her Arrest!

The relationship hasn't been confirmed by Shailene or the 26-year-old athlete, but according to these Instagram posts (below), things seem pretty serious!!!

pillars. are. everything. #pleaseshowupforsomeonetodayA post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Oct 6, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

breath.A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

trust.A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

We'll be keeping our eyes on these two.

[Image via Bou Moala-Liava'a/Facebook.]

Tags: ben volavola, instagram, love line, shailene woodley