Oh Hello, Shailene Woodley's Hot New BF!

There's A Conspiracy Theory That Melania Trump Uses A Body Double To Skip Her Appearances & It's Pretty Hilarious
Is Melania Trump using a body double?? Honestly, we wouldn't blame her if she were.
On Tuesday night, Twitter user Joe Vargas proposed the idea that FLOTUS uses a stand-in to attend her official appearances after a suspicious interview where Donald Trump referred to his wife as if he were trying to convince us it was really her.
To be fair, he's completely forgotten Melania was standing right next to him several times.
Anyway, the viral tweet said: