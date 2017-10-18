Uh Oh, Taylor Swift 'Politely Declined' To Support BFF Karlie Kloss!

We really hope this isn't the end of Kaylor!!

Sadly, it sounds like Taylor Swift just doesn't have time for her BFF Karlie Kloss anymore, despite a previous report saying the two are still "good friends"!

The Blast is reporting the supermodel asked the Look What You Made Me Do songstress to appear on her upcoming Freeform show Movie Night with Karlie Kloss for a night of watching movies while baking and having fun…

Except T.Swift "politely declined due to scheduling issues"!

That's just cold!

Rachel Bilson, Kaia Gerber, Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner, and Serena Williams are all likely to support Karlie with her new venture.

To be fair though, Tay is set to release her sixth album, Reputation, on November 10. While she hasn't been in full promo mode, the 27-year-old has been busy jetting off to fan's houses and filming a new music video!

Hopefully Taylor can show her support in other ways!!

[Image via Judy Eddy/Apega/WENN.]

