More Bad Blood! Taylor Swift 'Chronicles Her Feuds' With Kim Kardashian, Calvin Harris, & More On Reputation: 'She's Coming For The Grammys'

There's more 'Bad Blood' to be had!

Taylor Swift has a message for her haters on upcoming album Reputation!

While the songstress has already called out Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and even hinted at her feud with Katy Perry on Look What You Made Me Do, it's being reported that's not all!

An Us Weekly source is saying the 27-year-old "chronicles her feuds" with the stars on the album, including ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris:

"It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically, but also obvious."

That's the Taylor way!!

As for the rest of the songs? A different insider added her lyrics are "totally on point," while another explained the album is "her most experimental work yet in terms of sound":

"She's definitely coming for the Grammys."

But don't expect to hear much about Taylor's new relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn as he's not brought up a lot on Reputation, according to a source.

While it's been divulged she's "very much in love" with him, apparently TayTay wrote a lot of the songs before they started dating:

"I believe there is only one song with a reference to him."

T. Swift was spotted filming a new music video in London over the weekend, which is said to be about hers and Joe's love story, so that must be it!

Are U looking forward to Reputation??

