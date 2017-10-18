Home Videos Photos Shop
We Try Baking Cookies At Home - THIS Is What Happens!

10/18/2017 8:12 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezLatinoliciousYouTubePerezTVJ.R. HiltonMia Hilton

We didn't have butter. Or a hand mixer. But we made it work!

The kids helped. We had fun.

That's what matters!

😂😂😂😂

Check out some really cute photos from our baking fiesta HERE: https://www.instagram.com/p/BaaIUPOjRBI/

