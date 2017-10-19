Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Praise The Lord!

Listen To This: Praise The Lord!

10/19/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To ThisAlec Benjamin

He is so prolific!! And consistently great!!!

Alec Benjamin has released a new song and accompanying music video. So quintessentially him.

An old soul that's a true storyteller with his music. Timeless tunes. Emotional. Beautiful!

If you don't know him yet, you MUST!

Check out Gabriel above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Alec Benjamin!

