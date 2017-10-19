Listen To This: Praise The Lord!

Rose McGowan Pulls Out Of Film Festival Appearance Amid Her Harvey Weinstein Rape Allegations
Rose McGowan will no longer be appearing at the Tallgrass Film Festival -- and it has everything to do with Harvey Weinstein.
In case you were unaware, the Charmed alum was slated to be honored with an Ad Astra Award at the Kansas-based film festival. Sadly, 24 hours before her scheduled public appearance, organizers announced that Rose would no longer be coming.
The festival noted via a press release:
