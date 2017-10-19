Blythe Danner Defends Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow's Response To Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment

Gwyneth Paltrow's mother has gone into full momma bear mode!!

Blythe Danner has come to her daughter's defense following the criticism the Goop founder has received for continuing to work with Harvey Weinstein after he allegedly sexually harassed her. Unsurprisingly, the 74-year-old industry vet isn't here for everyone's shade about how Gwyn handled Weinstein's come on.

In fact, Blythe went on the attack for an opinionated letter published in The New York Times. The Meet The Parents actress clapped back:

"I cannot remain silent while Maureen Dowd disparages my daughter, Gwyneth Paltrow, for the manner in which she chose to handle Harvey Weinstein's attempt at a sexual encounter when she was 22."

You tell 'em, momma! Clearly, Miz Danner is responding to the piece written by columnist Maureen Dowd where the author called out Paltrow for putting aside her unsavory experience in order to become "the first lady of Miramax." Blythe did NOT appreciate that notion as she continued:

"Gwyneth did not 'put aside her qualms to become the first lady of Miramax' back then, as Ms. Dowd would have it. She continued to hold her own and insist that Mr. Weinstein treat her with respect. She had learned from her father, the producer and director Bruce Paltrow, how to stand up for herself."

Snap! Snap! Danner also called out Dowd for ignoring the fact that, despite Harvey's many threats, Gwyneth revealed the sexual harassment to her agent and then boyfriend Brad Pitt.

Blythe went on to seemingly suggest that the columnist was victim shaming her flesh-and-blood as she concluded:

"I suggest that the pundits stop casting aspersions on the women who have confronted unwanted sexual advances in the manner each sees fit and concentrate on the constructive ways to prevent this behavior in the future."

Excellent point. We're just happy to see that Danner has taken action against those who would put Gwyneth on blast for her confession!!

