Celebrity Big Brother America!

Harvey Weinstein is being called out for more disgusting behavior!

"The Pig," as he's known in Cannes, has previously been accused of beating up a chauffeur, who he requested pick up hookers for him.

Mickael Chemloul described to Nice-Matin, a publication local to Nice, France, about being attacked by the movie producer in 2013, and even suing him in 2014. The case was "inexplicably dismissed" despite the driver offering up the medical records showing his injuries.

According to his account, on July 14, 2013, he says he drove Harvey to a beach club, Club 55, to meet two prostitutes. They didn't end up showing, so he violently went at Mickael:

"He went crazy and hit me. At that moment, there was no question I'd never work for him again."

He also talked to French media outlet BFMTV about bringing Harvey young women, who often left his room in tears:

