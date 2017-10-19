Female Movie Critic Recalls David Schwimmer Once Offering A Chaperone To Her For Interview In His Hotel Room

In light of all the allegations coming out about Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein, Ben Affleck, and more big names, one actor is being praised for his behavior towards a female movie critic!

For a recent interview with Poynter, Nell Minow, who is also a corporate governance expert, spoke about sitting down with David Schwimmer in a hotel restaurant to discuss the 2010 movie he directed, Trust.

She explained how it was too noisy for them to talk in the restaurant, so the Friends star suggested they go up to his room to continue — but he quickly offered to have a third person join them if it would make her feel more comfortable!

Nell shared:

"I haven't thought of that since it happened but the Weinstein stories made me not just remember it but remember it in an entirely different context as an indicator of the prevalence of predatory behavior and as an indicator of Schwimmer's integrity and sensitivity. This wasn't just about his being a good guy who would not have tried anything. He understood what it is like to have to be constantly on the alert and he wanted to make sure I understood I was safe."

It's reassuring to hear!

Of course, we'd like to hope any decent person would acknowledge how someone might feel uncomfortable being alone in a hotel room with a stranger.

Thoughts??

