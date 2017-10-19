Ellen DeGeneres Says 'Me Too' — WATCH!

Industry Vet Marisa Coughlan Reveals Harvey Weinstein Tried To 'Barter Sex For Movie Roles'
Another day, another upsetting story about Harvey Weinstein...
Earlier this week, actress-turned-writer Marisa Coughlan detailed an encounter with the disgraced movie mogul where he attempted to barter a role in a film for sex. Ugh.
Per Miz Coughlan's account to The Hollywood Reporter, the blonde industry vet first met Weinstein for a brief moment while at the Teaching Mrs. Tingle premiere in Westwood, CA in 1999. At this time, Marisa was also cast in a Miramax TV show, titled Wasteland. Since Weinstein had his hands in both projects, making him technically her boss, Coughlan felt compelled to say hello to him when she later ran into him at a restaurant.
Apparently, Marisa boldly stopped by Harvey's table as he dined with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and others. Coughlan remembers:
