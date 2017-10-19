Ellen DeGeneres Says 'Me Too' — WATCH!

Ellen DeGeneres is saying "Me Too."

On Thursday's show, the TV host added her voice to activist Tarana Burke's movement by sharing her thoughts on the viral campaign that has blown the lid off of sexual harassment and assault.

Related: Laura Dern Just Realized She Was Sexually Assaulted At 14

After Alyssa Milano and many others shared via social media late last week, it was Ellen's turn to step up.

In a heartfelt open to her crowded audience, she shared:

"It is not a male thing, or a female thing. It is not a Hollywood thing, or a political thing. This is a human thing."

Ch-ch-check out her video (above)!

Tags: alyssa milano, controversy, ellen degeneres, girl power, tv news