Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Gwyneth Beyoncé Demi Lovato T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Ellen DeGeneres, Alyssa Milano, Controversy, Girl Power >> Ellen DeGeneres Says 'Me Too' — WATCH!

Ellen DeGeneres Says 'Me Too' — WATCH!

10/19/2017 11:10 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsEllen DeGeneresAlyssa MilanoControversyGirl Power

Ellen DeGeneres is saying "Me Too."

On Thursday's show, the TV host added her voice to activist Tarana Burke's movement by sharing her thoughts on the viral campaign that has blown the lid off of sexual harassment and assault.

Related: Laura Dern Just Realized She Was Sexually Assaulted At 14

After Alyssa Milano and many others shared via social media late last week, it was Ellen's turn to step up.

In a heartfelt open to her crowded audience, she shared:

"It is not a male thing, or a female thing. It is not a Hollywood thing, or a political thing. This is a human thing."

Ch-ch-check out her video (above)!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
View Pics »
Next story »
Perez Recommends: British Film Institute Strips Harvey Weinstein of BFI Fellowship
See All Comments