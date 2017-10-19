France's Got Talent Judge Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Against NINE Women, Including A 14-Year-Old!

If there's anything we've learned over the past few days, thanks to the courage of women worldwide, it's that sexual misconduct is EVERYWHERE.

The most recent man in power facing accusations of sexual harassment and assault — by nine women — is Gilbert Rozon, a judge on La France a un incroyable talent, AKA France's Got Talent.

Related: All Women Who Have Accused Harvey Weinstein So Far

In response to the controversy, channel M6 has suspended the entire program! Wow.

Rozon, who is also the president of Montreal's Just For Laughs comedy festival, has resigned from that organization and from the show, writing on Facebook:

"I am stepping down out of respect for the employees and families who work for these organizations and all our partners. I do not want to shame them… Shaken by the allegations that have been made against me, I wish to dedicate all my time to take stock. To all those whom I may have offended during the course of my life, I am profoundly sorry."

The accusations, which span three decades, include one by a producer who says he tricked her into being alone in his home then "pulled down his underwear" and jumped on her.

Sounds all too familiar now.

Another woman says Rozon put his hands up her dress at a party when she was just 14.

[Image via M6.]

Tags: canadialand, france's got talent, francophilia, gilbert rozon, icky icky poo, just for laughs, sexual misconduct, tv news