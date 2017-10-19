Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Gwyneth Beyoncé Demi Lovato T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Business Blitz, Controversy >> The Weinstein Company's Lone Potential Buyer Is Rethinking Saving The Company!

The Weinstein Company's Lone Potential Buyer Is Rethinking Saving The Company!

10/19/2017 1:54 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersBusiness BlitzControversy

The Weinstein Company is in trouble.

The Weinstein Company can't seem to land a deal amid Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment and assault scandal.

Especially as we previously reported, the movie producer's younger brother Bob Weinstein has also been accused of sexual harassment.

According to TMZ, the one buyer negotiating a potential deal is taking a good hard look at the worth of The Weinstein Co., and it's not looking good.

Related: Jaime King Calls Out Bob For Bad Behavior

A source spilled Colony Capital fears that nothing will fix the business if the name is so tainted. Meanwhile, a TWC insider revealed:

"One thing is certain. If there's any chance for survival, Bob has to go."

The Weinstein Company has reportedly been out of money for 15 months, with current deals falling through.

No surprise there.

[Image via FayesVision/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kesha Blesses #MeToo Movement With Two Perfect Tweets!
Next story »
Celebrity Big Brother America!
See All Comments