Howard Stern Rips Into Harvey Weinstein & Other Sexual Harassment 'Freaks'!

10/19/2017 12:14 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsHoward SternJimmy KimmelBill O'ReillySexLate Night TVControversy

Howard Stern goes in on the sexual harassment and assault scandal!

Howard Stern rarely makes appearances on TV, but he didn't disappoint when he blasted Harvey Weinstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night!

The controversial radio personality called out the movie producer for sexually harassing women over dozens of years, calling him and others like him "freaks."

He explained:

"First of all, when did this guy have time to make movies? This guy, it's an unbelievable story, and I said all these guys who do sexual harassment — I mean, they're freaks. This big fat guy, what does he think? He says to a woman — here's his standard move, according to all these women who've accused him — he goes, 'Listen, I'm going to get in the shower, I want you to watch me nude.' Now, I'm a man — if you saw me naked, you'd throw up. There's no girl on the planet that wants to see Harvey Weinstein naked and is gonna get aroused."

He continued, also blasting Bill O'Reilly, who has also been accused of sexual harassment:

"Same with this Bill O'Reilly. What is it with these guys and the shower? Men don't look good in the shower."

Convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner wasn't safe either from Howard's rant:

"The one thing women don't want to see is a guy's penis. They want to see you've got a job, they want to see you treat them nice."

Watch at the 4:40 mark (below) to see the 63-year-old really rip into Weinstein:

[Image via Media Punch & Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.]

