Howard Stern Rips Into Harvey Weinstein & Other Sexual Harassment 'Freaks'!

"First of all, when did this guy have time to make movies? This guy, it's an unbelievable story, and I said all these guys who do sexual harassment — I mean, they're freaks. This big fat guy, what does he think? He says to a woman — here's his standard move, according to all these women who've accused him — he goes, 'Listen, I'm going to get in the shower, I want you to watch me nude.' Now, I'm a man — if you saw me naked, you'd throw up. There's no girl on the planet that wants to see Harvey Weinstein naked and is gonna get aroused."
He continued, also blasting Bill O'Reilly, who has also been accused of sexual harassment:
"Same with this Bill O'Reilly. What is it with these guys and the shower? Men don't look good in the shower."