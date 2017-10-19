Unaware Weinstein Company Staff Condemn 'Serial Sexual Predator' Harvey Weinstein In Joint Statement

Employees at The Weinstein Company have issued a joint statement in response to Harvey Weinstein's scandal, breaking their silence on the controversial producer.

Calling him a "serial sexual predator," the anonymous group of reportedly almost 30 staff members condemn his actions in the pointed piece.

They add they are aware their statement violates their non-disclosure agreement, but feel Harvey violated their contracts' promise to a safe work environment with his alleged harassment and assault.

They wrote:

"We came to work at this company because we love movies. We grew up watching Miramax films, and came to associate that name, and later the name Weinstein, with great storytelling… All of us were excited to get the job, proud to be working for a company with such an illustrious history. We all knew that we were working for a man with an infamous temper. We did not know we were working for a serial sexual predator. We knew that our boss could be manipulative. We did not know that he used his power to systematically assault and silence women. We had an idea that he was a womanizer who had extra-marital affairs. We did not know he was a violent aggressor and alleged rapist."

They continued:

"Our company was built on Harvey's unbridled ambition – his aggressive deal-making, his insatiable desire to win and get what he wanted, his unabashed love for celebrity – these traits were legendary, and the art they produced made an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. But we now know that behind closed doors, these were the same traits that made him a monster. He created a toxic ecosystem where his abuse could flourish unchecked for decades."

The group of employees also asked to be released from the NDAs in their contracts so they can "speak openly, and get to the origins of what happened here, and how."

TWC's staff also shared their support for the brave women who have shared their stories about Harvey:

"We unequivocally support all the women who have come forward, many of whom we count among our own friends and colleagues. Thank you for speaking out. When the New York Times and The New Yorker articles broke, we wept. We see you, we admire you, and we are in this fight alongside you."

Additionally, any reports of them being "honeypots" and being complicit in his behaviors are "disgusting":

"And while we can only speak for the people represented in this statement, none of us ever knowingly acted as a so-called ‘honeypot.' That is disgusting and renders us all victims of Harvey's disgraceful behavior."

You can read the statement in its entirety HERE!

