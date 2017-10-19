Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood's Hazel-E Gives Lame Ass Apology After Saying All Gays Should 'Burn In Hell'!

Hazel-E really put her stilettos in her mouth with this one.

The Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood star is asking all her LGBT fans to forgive her after saying that gays should burn in hell "just like God said in the bible"!

It all started on Wednesday when some internet troll accused her boyfriend, fellow LHHH star Rose Burgandy (above, left), of being gay — an accusation that lit the couple up in a fiery rage!

Burgandy went bonkers, posting a photo on Instagram of a PRIDE FLAG BEING SET TO FLAMES, wishing an eternal inferno on all homosexuals in the caption. Hazel also commented about a certain special place in hell for gays, even invoking the Bible for good measure.

But on Thursday, the reality star was singing a different hymn. In a video interview with TMZ, the witch admitted feeding the Instagram flames probably wasn't a good idea, especially because she relies heavily on the LGBT community for her career.

Unable to achieve her optimal level of glam without the gays, Hazel revoked her death wish, making it clear that God is the only one who decides who burns in the fiery pits of VH1 hell.

Click HERE to see what Hazel had to say — and see the homophobic remarks for yourself (below).

[Image via Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

