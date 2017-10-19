Playboy Pays Tribute To Hugh Hefner With His First Solo Cover!

Playboy is paying tribute to Hugh Hefner with the cover of their November/December issue, marking the first time a man has ever appeared solo on its front page!

And to honor the icon, they've dedicated the first six pages to his life as well.

Sadly, the 91-year-old passed away just two days before the magazine was supposed to go to press, according to Playboy.

You can ch-ch-check out his cover (below) photographed by Larry Gordon back in 1965:

In honor of Hugh M. Hefner, our November/December issue celebrates the life of an American icon. The new issue is a prelude to a forthcoming 100+ page special tribute dedicated to the man who changed the world with his visionary magazine and company. 📷: Larry Gordon, 1965A post shared by Playboy (@playboy) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

[Image via Media Punch.]

