Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Gwyneth Beyoncé Demi Lovato T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> R.I.P., Playboy, Cover Shot, Hugh Hefner >> Playboy Pays Tribute To Hugh Hefner With His First Solo Cover!

Playboy Pays Tribute To Hugh Hefner With His First Solo Cover!

10/19/2017 9:54 AM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.PlayboyCover ShotHugh Hefner

See it HERE!

Playboy is paying tribute to Hugh Hefner with the cover of their November/December issue, marking the first time a man has ever appeared solo on its front page!

And to honor the icon, they've dedicated the first six pages to his life as well.

Related: Crystal Harris Was A Pillar Of Strength For Hugh

Sadly, the 91-year-old passed away just two days before the magazine was supposed to go to press, according to Playboy.

You can ch-ch-check out his cover (below) photographed by Larry Gordon back in 1965:

[Image via Media Punch.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
When Movie Magic Turns Tragic -- A History Of Film Set Deaths
Stars We Lost In 2017
Celebs Who Are OBSESSED With Disney!
All Of Gigi Hadid's Vogue Covers!
Mary Tyler Moore's Best Film & TV Moments!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Marie Is Sorta Single Again After Sorta Split With Boyfriend! Find Out What Went Sorta Wrong!
Next story »
Blythe Danner Defends Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow's Response To Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment
See All Comments