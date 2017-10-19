Margot Robbie Calls The Truth 'Bullshit' In First I, Tonya Teaser!

1994 is SO 2017!!

The first teaser trailer for Margot Robbie's I, Tonya has debuted — and tbh, it's everything!

For those who need a crash course in ripe early '90s figure skating drama, Tonya Harding was banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association after pleading guilty for conspiring to hinder prosecution following an attack on fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan.

JUICY JUICY STUFF!

Ch-ch-check out a first glimpse of the debauchery (above)!

Will YOU be seeing the flick when it hits theaters in NY and LA December 8??

