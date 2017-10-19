Home Videos Photos Shop
Jenelle Evans Is Serious About Her Threats To Quit Teen Mom 2 — WATCH!

Looks like Jenelle Evans is still pissed at MTV!

While chatting with TMZ at LAX, the Teen Mom 2 star made it abundantly clear that she's done with the network's "creative editing." Oof.

As we previously reported, Miz Evans was upset with the way MTV portrayed her marriage during a recent episode of TM2. The TV personality also has qualms with the way the show has been putting subtitles under her son Kaiser. In case you were unaware, the 3-year-old has previously undergone speech therapy.

Jenelle reiterated these complaints to the TMZ official and warned the network that she has "no idea" if she is even willing to return to the program. Watch Jenelle's warning for yourself (below) — especially you, MTV!

