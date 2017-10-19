Home Videos Photos Shop
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are 'Looking To Buy' A Home Together!

10/19/2017 8:04 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineJennifer LopezAlex RodriguezFor Reals EstateAwwwww

j rod moving in together report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ready to take a MAJOR step in their relationship.

On Wednesday, it was reported that J.Lo and A-Rod are looking into moving in together. And the twosome seem pretty committed to this milestone move as it's said they're "looking to buy." Awwwww!

One source dished to Us Weekly:

"Jennifer's place in New York is on the market. Jennifer and Alex are looking at getting a place together in NYC and I think they are looking to buy."

Oh, how we WISH we were their realtor!! The love birds are certainly thinking about their future together as, in addition to the potential home purchase, the pair want to join forces on a business venture. The insider added:

"[Moving in] isn't the only thing they are looking to do together. They are also looking at businesses they can invest in together."

Despite the fact that they only started dating in February, Alex and Jennifer couldn't be more serious about each other. In fact, this update comes shortly after the former baseball pro gushed all about the Ain't Your Mama singer during his Nightline sit down.

Not to mention, the couple has been pretty inseparable as of late. You know we're right!!

Nonetheless, we hope this real estate idea indicates that a J-Rod wedding is in our immediate future! Squee!!

