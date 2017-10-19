Kesha Blesses #MeToo Movement With Two Perfect Tweets!

Kesha doesn't have to share a #MeToo post.

The Praying singer has been open for years about her own accounts of sexual abuse in her career.

But she did take a moment to show her solidarity for her fellow women who are coming out with their own stories of Harvey Weinstein and those like him.

In a couple of inspirational tweets on Thursday, Kesha wrote:

1/2 I support the tremendous amount of women who are coming forward to tell their stories of harassment and abuse.

— kesha (@KeshaRose) October 19, 2017

2/2 It takes strength and courage. Bravo! May the universe lighten the burden from your soul.

— kesha (@KeshaRose) October 19, 2017

Yes! Love and positive vibes from Kesha! If that doesn't help you get through the day, we don't know what will!

