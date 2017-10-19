She's moving on!

After announcing her split from Chris Pratt in August, Anna Faris is dating a new guy!

According to TMZ, the Mom star is canoodling with 47-year-old cinematographer Michael Barrett, who worked with Miz Faris on upcoming comedy Overboard!

In September, the two were spotted at Neptune's Net restaurant in Malibu, CA where a waitress said they looked like an item.

E! News reports they also recently dined at Modo Mio in Pacific Palisades, CA TWICE in the span of two days! On the first night, an insider said they sat on the patio, split a bottle of wine, and it all looked very much "like a date." The eyewitness adds:

