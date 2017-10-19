OMG, Rose Leslie Once Made Kit Harington Wear A Store-Bought Jon Snow Costume!

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have a fun relationship!

In case you hadn't seen the video of Kit's awful April Fools prank on his new fiancée… well, it's something else. We're not sure if this was the direct result, but it definitely sounds like sweet revenge to us.

Related: Kit & Rose Confirmed Their Engagement With A Simple Newspaper Announcement!

The Game Of Thrones couple were shopping for a "bad taste" costume party, and Rose picked the perfect thing for her man to wear — a store-bought Jon Snow getup.

Kit recalled to Heat magazine:

"She pulled out a Jon Snow costume, and Rose just whispered in my ear, 'I won't love you if you don't wear it.'"

AMAZING!

And wear it he did, looking like a total ponce the entire evening! He winced:

"It was really embarrassing. The people bringing around canapes were looking at me, thinking, 'You're sad man! You've come to a party dressed as your character.'"

We just hope it was this Jon Snow costume…

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: costume, game of thrones, kit harington, love line, prank, rose leslie