ICYMI: Kristen Stewart Says She's 'Saved' Many Women From Sexual Harassment

Kristen Stewart expressed her support for all the women who have bravely spoken up about Harvey Weinstein this week.

During Elle's star-studded Women In Hollywood event on Monday, KStew gave a speech about her friend Riley Keough, but she began by bringing up the elephant not in the room:

"I just want to express how thankful I am to hear what is typically a sort of like murmured pseudo-conversation because we've all been talking about this forever — not to make it specific, but it is — about this motherfucker."

She went on to speak about how long this conversation has been going on in hushed voices and how much it always hurt her to hear:

"It's just like one of those conversations we've all had a million times be so loud amongst people who really care about that. If I had someone close to me feel like they couldn't be helped or were subject to that type of manipulation or torment or fear of any kind really, especially in regards to being in our realm, where we work, where we have taken very apparent strides towards something not quite equal, but somewhere hopeful for sure, I would feel sick, and do, because I know a lot of these women. "So kudos to those who felt hopeful enough, and comfortable enough to be caught and received and heard by those around them, that made it okay to allow themselves to feel better. Because you need to allow yourself to feel better when you feel that bad. And it takes help and we can all be proud of that notion and perpetuate it by saying that we have got you, affirmatively."

How does Kristen save you? You KNOW she'll cut a motherfucker!

Actually, what she said was:

"I can't tell you how many times I've saved makeup artists—because it trickles down to makeup artists, camera assistants—from DPs who are like, 'Hey babe,' you know like, it happens on lesser scales, too."

Realizing she sounded too much like a vigilante, she explained:

"And, um, when I say like 'saved' I mean momentarily been like, 'Hey, don't, fucker.' And then they're embarrassed for one second but then it just keeps going every single day."

She's absolutely right. It takes all of us seeing and saying something on a regular basis:

"So, I would say let's be aware of this on every level. I can tell you that those girls are as duct-taped as one could possibly be, because they're in fear of getting their next job."

We're just glad for people like Kristen and everyone else who has spoken up in the past couple weeks. Hopefully with their help, one day soon the only duct tape on set will be in the hands of gaffers.

