Lindsay Lohan Claims 'Most Women In America' Didn't Care About Her Ex-Fiancé's Allegedly Abusive Ways

Lindsay Lohan has been making some pretty bold statements lately.

A little over a week after defending disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, LiLo took to Instagram again to explain her stance on women's rights. While trying to defend that she's all for female empowerment, the Mean Girls actress took some shots at her American female peers by claiming many didn't care when she was the victim of abuse.

Whoa, whoa, whoa. WHAT??

Originally, the 31-year-old wrote on Wednesday evening:

"Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment as if most women in America cared how I was abused by my exfiancé… when not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me… you could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a #strongwoman BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning. I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone. #BESTRONG let us not blame anyone as #karma will always takes its toll ❤️ #womensrights"

Damnnnnn, Lindsay! Tell us how you REALLY feel.

In case you forgot, Lohan's split from Egor Tarabasov had an upsetting end as the movie starlet accused the Russian millionaire of abuse. The former flames are said to have gotten into a physical altercation during a vacation in Mykonos back in 2016.

Nonetheless, the reformed party girl has since altered her post to be less accusatory (below).

Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment #strongwoman #BESTRONG #karma will always takes its toll 𗁡𗁨𗁡❤️ #womensrightsA post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Huh. Regardless, we're trying to be more patient with Lindsay, as advised by Rose McGowan. We mean, it couldn't have been easy for her to have her toxic relationship exposed in the press.

But, Lindsay, perhaps it's time to stop making statements on Instagram?? Just a suggestion…

