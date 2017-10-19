We're not sure how we feel about this…

Amid all of the sexual misconduct controversy happening in Hollywood, it feels like poor timing to have dropped the trailer for Louis C.K.'s I Love You, Daddy. The film sparked controversy back in September when it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Why??

Related: Jaime King Calls Out Bob Weinstein For Bad Behavior

Well, because, the flick tells the story of a privileged TV producer (played by C.K.) whose teenage daughter (played by Chloë Grace Moretz) falls for a lecherous 68-year-old filmmaker (played by John Malkovich).

The movie somewhat pays homage to Woody Allen, as it is filmed in the industry vet's signature style, AND seemingly references the controversial director's illicit affair with now wife Soon-Yi Previn.

Not to mention, the Emmy winner has his fair share of sexual misconduct gossip swirling around him too. It's just so ironic, right??

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the trailer (above) and let us know if you'll be seeing the movie when it eventually hits theaters (below)!

Tags: chloe moretz, controversy, emmys, film flickers, i love you daddy, john malkovich, louis c.k., social issues, woody allen