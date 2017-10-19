Nicki Minaj To Be Defense's Star Witness At Brother's Child Rape Trial As Attorney Calls Charges An 'Evil' Plot For Money

Nicki Minaj has her brother's back — despite the monstrous things of which he's being accused.

In case you hadn't heard, Jelani Maraj is on trial for the rape of his preteen stepdaughter, and now it seems the defense's case rests on discrediting the accusers.

During opening statements on Thursday, Maraj's attorney David Schwartz explained to jurors their version of events — Jacqueline Robinson married Jelani as part of a long con to get to his sister's money. She then forced her children to lie to police about the rape.

Schwartz said:

"An evil Jackie targeted him, trying to get him to marry her, and then just four months after they were married, we have this."

According to Schwartz, Robinson plotted with her 8-year-old son to tell police his stepfather beat him when he walked in on his sister's rape. Her then-11-year-old daughter then told authorities Jelani had been raping her up to four times a week.

Schwartz's only evidence of this plot seems to be Robinson telling Nicki she could "make the charges go away for $25 million" — something Nicki herself will testify to!

We have no idea how effective this strategy will be, but it does mean Jelani's fate is in the hands of his sis.

No official word yet whether Nicki will take the witness stand or give her testimony privately.

