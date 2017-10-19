Rose McGowan Pulls Out Of Film Festival Appearance Amid Her Harvey Weinstein Rape Allegations

Rose McGowan will no longer be appearing at the Tallgrass Film Festival — and it has everything to do with Harvey Weinstein.

In case you were unaware, the Charmed alum was slated to be honored with an Ad Astra Award at the Kansas-based film festival. Sadly, 24 hours before her scheduled public appearance, organizers announced that Rose would no longer be coming.

Related: All 45 Women Who Have Accused Harvey Weinstein So Far

The festival noted via a press release:

"We are sorry to announce that we've just been informed that Rose McGowan has canceled all upcoming public appearances due to compounding factors surrounding recent revelations in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case."

Oh man. We have a feeling this cancellation has something to do with the reports that the indie movie mogul may still be prosecuted for raping McGowan at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997. Not to mention, it's likely that this whole scandal has been emotionally exhausting for the Scream actress.

Thankfully, the festival is being VVV understanding about Rose's cancellation. Tallgrass creative director Lela Meadow-Conner added:

"While we're disappointed that Rose cannot be here with us in person, we understand that her well being is the priority. We support her and our thoughts are with her. We'll seize this opportunity to amplify her message and celebrate all the women filmmakers with works here at the 15th annual festival."

Well said. In place of McGowan's appearance, the festival has pulled together a panel of women filmmakers, named #WokeWomen: A Candid Conversation with Tallgrass' Female Filmmakers. LOVES it!

On the quickly assembled panel, Meadow-Conner explained:

"The whole world is now aware, in large part due to Rose's efforts, about the rampant sexual harassment within the entertainment industry, and so in her honor, we have pulled together a panel of women filmmakers who will be attending the festival with their films, for a frank conversation, because the message doesn't stop here."

AH-Mazing. Still, it's a shame the Harvey drama got in the way of Rose attending this gig.

Perhaps she'll be honored again next year?? Oh, we hope so!!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: controversy, film flickers, girl power, harvey weinstein, icky icky poo, inspiration, rose mcgowan, sundance film festival