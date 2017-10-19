Rare Footage Of Selena Quintanilla Singing The English Version Of Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Will Warm Your Heart!

Selena Quintanilla continues to be so missed by her fans, but never forgotten!

Twenty-two years after her passing, rare footage of her singing her hit Bidi Bidi Bom Bom in English has been uncovered once again, and it's just as amazing as you might imagine.

For those who didn't know, the English version was actually inspired by Selena singing "itty bitty bubble" during a soundcheck, and her later coming up with the lyrics:

"If I was a fish, under the sea, I would swim, swim, swim to you."

Eventually the track turned into Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, the beat of a girl's heart when she's in love.

Watch the English rendition (below)!

