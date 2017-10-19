Taylor Swift Thinks She's Beyonce! Lindsay Lohan Thinks YOU Suck! And..

Amid Blac Chyna's newest lawsuit against the entire Kardashian/Jenner family, it's been revealed her momma is facing a legal battle of her own!

Tokyo Toni filed a hand-written lawsuit against Wendy Williams and her show's producers, asking for $1 million in damages for defamation, slander, and harassment.

According to The Blast, the suit was filed October 5, but details about it are just coming to light as she claims Wendy has continued to trash her on The Wendy Williams Show, despite her attempts to ask her to stop.

The former radio personality last talked Tokyo on an October 4 episode with Whitney Cummings, with the comedian and writer joking she's a "gold-digger." But Wendy has

