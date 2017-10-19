Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Marie Is Sorta Single Again After Sorta Split With Boyfriend! Find Out What Went Sorta Wrong!

Sounds like one Vanderpump Rules star will be spending the holiday season alone…maybe…

It's being reported by Us Weekly that Scheana Marie and her boyfriend, Robert Valletta, have pretty much decided to call things off — or at least call them not so serious.

The news of their sorta split broke after Robert commented on an Instagram post he put up on October 17 when a fan asked about his "beautiful" girlfriend. He replied:

"Sadly we broke up, we are still amazing friends and we adore each other. We will see what happens."

But it sounds like they are already seeing what happens as things aren't too different when they are around each other. The source commented:

"They kind of broke up and they kind of didn't. They are still talking. Their schedules have been tricky. When he's in town they act like a couple. They are in between broken up and still on … They are still hanging out. He has been shooting in San Francisco and she has been in L.A. It's complicated. They still make future plans. Things aren't as official but they are still going on dates and hanging out."

Guess neither one wants to call it quits just yet!

While we're sure it's sad for Scheana that the brakes are being pumped on this romance, especially after her nasty divorce with Mike Shay, we bet it'll make for better TV!

And that's what really matters!

