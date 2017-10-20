We knew the Harvey Weinstein stories weren't over.

Sadly, now we're hearing one from Lupita Nyong'o.

The Black Panther actress opened up in a lengthy New York Times op-ed on Thursday, in which she says she felt "a flare of rage" in learning how many women had been through what she had:

"I had shelved my experience with Harvey far in the recesses of my mind, joining in the conspiracy of silence that has allowed this predator to prowl for so many years. I had felt very much alone when these things happened, and I had blamed myself for a lot of it, quite like many of the other women who have shared their stories. But now that this is being discussed openly, I have not been able to avoid the memories resurfacing. I have felt sick in the pit of my stomach."

Here is her story:

