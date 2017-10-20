Oh Shit! Blac Chyna Outs Rob Kardashian For His $100K Weight Loss Surgery In New Docs!

Blac Chyna is claiming her baby daddy Rob Kardashian had some extensive surgery of his own… months after he blasted her for going under the knife following the birth of Dream Kardashian.

As we previously reported, the reality TV star posted a slew of naked pics of his ex to Instagram, along with video of Chyna being rolled in for post-baby surgery.

In the legal docs filed by the momma-of-two, she says he underwent $100K weight loss surgery, and added her breast and butt reduction procedures on top of a small amount of liposuction were less expensive.

Chyna also went off Rob for even going public about hers as it affected her weight loss, fitness, and diet endorsements on social media.

Oof!

Plus, she added her then-fiancé never paid for her surgery like he claimed because he wanted to, but because he thought he would get reimbursed from the Rob & Chyna season two budget…

Meanwhile, it sounds like Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and co. aren't even giving a second thought to the 29-year-old's lawsuit against their entire family. A source dished to Us Weekly:

"The family is not concerned about Chyna or this lawsuit."

Instead, they're more concerned about the Rob & Chyna stars' daughter, Dream:

"The family is trying to stay out of this because they are stuck with Chyna because she's Dream's mom. She'll be involved with them for life.The family is only concerned for Dream and they are disappointed that this could affect Dream's childhood. Dream shouldn't be used as a pawn for money."

Are U sick of the pettiness??

