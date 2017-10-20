Two parties claim to be in possession of a real Renoir painting — Donald Trump and the Art Institute of Chicago.

On Thursday, the museum insisted that the real Two Sisters on the Terrace by Pierre-Auguste Renoir is hanging on its walls, and not that of Trump Towers.

Spokeswoman Amanda Hicks told the Chicago Tribune that the institute was "satisfied that our version is real." According to their website, the 1881 painting was gifted to the institute in 1933 by Annie Swan Coburn, who bought it from Paul Durand Ruel for $100,000.

Yet despite all that, Trump still thinks he possesses the OG!

Tim O'Brien, the President's biographer, tried to tell Trump he didn't have the real deal when he spotted the painting inside the reality star's private jet in 2005.

Speaking on Vanity Fair's Inside the Hive podcast last week, O'Brien remembered asking Trump about the work, which the now-POTUS professed was an original Renoir.

O'Brien challenged him, saying "No, it's not Donald." After Trump insisted that it was an original, O'Brien rebuffed:

"Donald, it's not. I grew up in Chicago, that Renoir is called Two Sisters on the Terrace, and it's hanging on a wall at the Art Institute of Chicago."

Of course, Trump responded to the ego-blowing facts with denial. Back on the jet the next day, Trump pointed out the painting to O'Brien and sneered:

"You know, that's an original Renoir."

Smh. That's our POTUS…

Since then, the painting has made its way into NYC's Trump Tower. It was even visible in the background of a VVV important Fox News interview with Melania Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign:

O'Brien knows that even if the real painting falls on Trump's fat, orange head, the Big Cheeto will continue to claim having possession of the original work of art. He said in the podcast:

"I'm sure he's still telling people who come into the apartment, ‘It's an original, it's an original.' He believes his own lies in a way that lasts for decades. He'll tell the same stories time and time again, regardless of whether or not facts are right in front of his face."

Yup, sounds about right.

